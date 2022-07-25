ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

No alternate helmet for the Bills in 2022 (but we made one anyway)

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJgfq_0gs5sATL00

Numerous NFL teams have announced the creation of alternate helmets this offseason, while a couple others are dusting off throwbacks. They will be worn at various points during the 2022 season.

In total, 14 teams will wear some different looks according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The league insider also posted photos of each of those helmets on social media which can be found below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CEEG_0gs5sATL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3pJj_0gs5sATL00

If you got to this point, you’ve realized the bad news: The Buffalo Bills are not part of any of these teams wearing a customized helmet.

That comes despite Bills Mafia has clamoring for Buffalo to unveil one.

Many of these 14 teams did so with a black-colored look. What Bills fans want is different.

In the 90s, the Bills did wear a helmet with a red-color base and that’s the desired one. While it hasn’t happened just yet, Bills Wire’s graphics team went to work to give us a potential peep into the future.

If Buffalo does finally use a red helmet look at some point, how will Josh Allen look? The Bills QB certainly pulls it off:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGy6a_0gs5sATL00

