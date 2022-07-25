Man killed in Midtown shooting on Hawthorne

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect tonight after a shooting in the Evergreen neighborhood of Midtown left a man dead.

People who live along this road really have been left shaken…those we talked to believe this was a home invasion.

A calm, quiet afternoon off Hawthorne Street. This comes after violence rocked the neighborhood just hours before.

“It was pretty shocking because we never saw anything like this before.”

Memphis Police telling us investigators showed up to the street around 10:30 last night…discovering a man had been shot.

Some witnesses saying they heard four to five gunshots.

People we talked to believe the incident started as a home invasion.

A neighbor we talked to, but who didn’t feel comfortable being identified, said the man along with a woman who she believed lived at the home were fairly new to the street.

She believes the woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help. Neighbors hope cameras in the area captured some crucial clues.

So far, Memphis Police have publicly released few details about the case. The lack of information has left those who live on the normally peaceful street hoping for answers and soon.

Residents have a lot of questions, but no answers yet.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.