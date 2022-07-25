‘Call 911 mama. I’ve been shot’: Father gunned down on mother’s porch on Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas family remains desperate for answers after their loved one, Kenyatae Chism, was killed on Christmas Day.

Although one person has been charged in the crime, police are still looking for another suspect. Chism’s sister said her brother was sitting on his mother’s porch when someone walked up and shot him. Her niece called her screaming and crying.

“She said, ‘my daddy been shot, my daddy been shot,'” Chism’s sister Diamond McFadden said. “I’m angry. I’m hurt. I’m destroyed. I’m broken.”

McFadden said Chism managed to walk in the house and ask for help.

“‘Call 911 momma. I’ve been shot,'” McFadden said quoting Chism. “He fell to his knees in the middle of the hallway.”

Two of Chism’s children were at their grandmother’s house during the time of the shooting. McFadden was also able to rush there.

“I seen him laying in the floor,” she said. “I’m thinking, ‘Is this real? Who done shot my brother?’ I started holding his chest, telling him it was going to be okay, telling him that 911 was coming.”

Chism did not survive. He left behind five children.

“I tried my best to save him. I did,” McFadden said. “But I miss him so much.”

Chism’s family is now left wanting justice.

“You know who you are, we know who you are. Turn yourself in,” McFadden said. “You did it, you know you did it. Turn yourself in. We want justice for our loved one.”

Forrest City detectives said a witness saw a man jump into a black car and speed off.

If you know who killed Kenyatae Chism, you are urged to call Forrest City Police at (870)-633-3434.

All calls are confidential.

