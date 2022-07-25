NBA Legend Walt Frazier honored with renaming of David T. Thomas Gym and Court

"The Blue and Gold was what we lived by," says Walt Frazier about his days at the former David T. Howard High School on Atlanta's east side. He's a 1963 graduate. The NBA Legend, visiting home for what he termed "a huge honor."

The court at David T. Howard School in Atlanta is renamed "Walt Frazier Court". Photo credit Spurgeon Dennis

Just a few blocks from his boyhood home, Frazier was at what is now David T. Thomas Middle School, for the ceremony to officially rename the court and gym the Walt “Clyde” Frazier Court/Gymnasium.

While it was an early Tuesday morning, there were family, friends, and former classmates up and ready to greet the one and only Walter "Clyde" Frazier. There were plenty of hugs and high-fives. David T. Howard Alumni Association President Gloria Williams was there to welcome Frazier, along with fellow alumnus Dr. Stanley Pritchett, former president of Atlanta's Morris Brown College.

Siblings Keith Frazier and Mary Frazier Ward attend the David T. Thomas gym renaming ceremony of brother Walt in Atlanta Photo credit Maria Boynton

His siblings were also in attendance. Keith Frazier, youngest of 9 in the "Frazier clan" telling this reporter "it's another proud moment. Walt's been honored so many times. It's just another one of the big ones." While sister Mary Frazier Ward called it "sweet to see his name on that gym. That's big."

Walt Frazier participates in the unveiling of the David T. Howard Mulitmedia Historical Area with Howard Alumni Association President Gloria B. Williams (l) and Howard school principal Janet McDowell (r). Photo credit Maria Boynton

Prior to the renaming ceremony Frazier participated in the ribbon cutting and official unveiling of the David T. Howard Multi-media Historical Area which highlights the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Atlanta's first black mayor Maynard Jackson, Victoria Travis Jackson, Vernon Jordan and other school alumni.

The David T. Howard School Gymnasium is being renamed for high school alumnus NBA Legend Walt Frazier. Photo credit Spurgeon Dennis

NBA Legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier says his family and the relationships made at his alma mater, Atlanta's former David T. Thomas High School, are to what he attributes him being a two-time NBA champion and a longtime NBA sports announcer.

Former NBA player Mike Glenn is seen with Frazier during the ceremony to rename David T. Howard School after Frazier. Photo credit Maria Boynton

The official unveiling ceremony of the gym/court was attended by city and county officials with even more accolades for Frazier.

He played in the NBA for a dozen years, and has been a commentator for New York's Madison Square Garden for 34 years.