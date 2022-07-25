Two teens dead, one injured in north Columbus crash involving stolen vehicle
According to NBC4i, two teenage boys are dead and a third is injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in north Columbus Sunday night, police said.
Columbus police confirmed the crash happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and East Fifth Avenue.
Police said a group of teenagers was driving a stolen Hyundai when it crashed into a brick building and flipped over.
A police helicopter was in the area in North Columbus where the Hyundai was stolen from at the time and was able to follow the car, according to police. The vehicle was not being chased by police cruisers.
One of the teens was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Columbus women accused of stealing $2.4k worth of products from Ulta Beauty
- 10-year-old’s accused rapist says he’s not guilty in Columbus courtroom
- Columbus City Council approves bills protecting abortion, reproductive health care
- 3 White Supremacists Arrested During Racist Rally That Disturbed Neighborhood Book Reading
- New York Bishop Robbed Of $400,000 In Jewelry During Live Service
- Why Did A Whole North Carolina Police Department Quit Due To Issues With A Black Woman Town Manager?
- Two teens dead, one injured in north Columbus crash involving stolen vehicle
- Seattle Area Man Threatens To Kill Black People At Same Tops Supermarket Attacked By A White Supremacist Last May
- Black News Channel Gets Second Chance Thanks To Byron Allen
- Youth Athletes Enduring Extreme Heat An Overlooked Area Of Environmental Injustice Could Lead To Lawsuits
Comments / 0