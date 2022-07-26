Western Washington cooling centers

Cooling centers

WESTERN WASHINGTON — As temperatures rise, cooling centers are opening starting Tuesday. We’ll update this list with more locations as we get them.

King County

King County Emergency Management says local malls (The Outlet Collection in Auburn, Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Northgate Station in Seattle), libraries, and movie theaters are all good places to cool off.

Most libraries in the King County Library System will be open and can be used as cooling shelters. Check for locations and times.

Other cooling centers in the King County region are below. Please check the links for times and addresses. Most open on Tuesday, July 26.

Auburn – Auburn Senior Activity Center, 809 9th St. SE, Auburn. Open Tuesday - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Church of Auburn, 620 Auburn Way S. Open Tuesday - Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Sundown Overnight Shelter is available 7 nights per week from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. You can call (253) 833-8925 for further information.

Bothell – Bothell Library, 18215 98th Avenue NE.

Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive.

Covington – Covington City Hall, 16720 SE 271st. Open Tuesday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Issaquah – Issaquah Senior Center, 75 NE Creek Way. Open Tuesday - Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Renton – Renton Community Center, 1715 Maple Valley Hwy. Open Tuesday - Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SeaTac – Seatac Community Center

Seattle: Rainier Beach Community Center, 8825 Rainier Ave S. Open Tuesday - Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

International District Chinatown Community Center, 719 8th Ave S. Open Tuesday - Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northgate Community Center, 10510 5th Ave NE. Open Tuesday - Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Magnuson Park, Building #406, 6344 NE 74th St. Open Tuesday - Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seattle City Hall - Salvation Army cooling shelter, 600 4th Ave. Open Tuesday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Central Library and 17 branches of The Seattle Public Library have air conditioning and can be used as a place to cool off when outdoor temperatures are high. Find a list here.

Seattle Parks and Recreation offers a variety of pools, spray parks, wading pools, beaches, and other recreational sites. For a full listing, visit the Seattle Parks and Recreation website.

Pierce County

Pierce Transit will provide free bus rides, as well as SHUTTLE paratransit rides to those who are eligible, to cooling centers around Pierce County from Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29. The free round-trip rides will be available throughout the day for passengers who tell the bus or SHUTTLE driver they are traveling to or from a cooling center. For paratransit rides, those who are already prequalified for paratransit services should call 253.581.8000 in advance to arrange their ride.

Bonney Lake - Bonney Lake Senior Center - 19304 Bonney Lake Blvd. Open Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fife - Fife Community Center, open Monday - Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gig Harbor - Chapel Hill Church, 7700 Skansie Avenue NW

Tacoma – Opens Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Activity Center, 5016 A Street. The center has room for 50 people at a time and is first-come, first-served. The center will be open daily until temperatures reach under 90 degrees. Guests are encouraged to wear masks.

A complete list of cooling sites in Pierce County can be found at this link.

Snohomish County

There are 27 cooling centers throughout the county in Arlington, Bothell, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan.

Find addresses and more information at this link.

Thurston County

Bucoda, Lacey, Olympia, Rainier, Tenino, Tumwater, Yelm - See information in tweet below.

©2022 Cox Media Group