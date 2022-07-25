ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

‘Building the Airplane While It’s Flying’—Mendocino Grand Jury Assesses the Cannabis Equity Grant Program

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mendofever.com

Comments / 1

CJ
3d ago

Nice little story, but WTF Did MCD do with 16 million dollars? And where’s all that money for the Homeless & mentally ill persons gone?? Some where, someone is getting rich! Who’s actually I charge of it?? My guess is the supervisors & who never else that’s in charge of these accounts.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Grant Money#Medical Marijuana#Aircraft#The Cannabis Grant Equity#Mcd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy