Blackhawks sign free agent forward Buddy Robinson

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Buddy Robinson on a one-year two-way contract ($750,000 NHL/475,000 AHL).

Robinson, 30, spent last season with the Anaheim Ducks and their American Hockey League affiliate the San Diego Gulls. With the Ducks, Robinson appeared in a career-high 32 games, scored one goal and set season bests with five assists and six points. He added nine points (4G, 5A) in 28 games with the Gulls.

A native of Bellmawr, New Jersey, Robinson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ottawa Senators on March 25, 2013. He played five seasons (2013-17) with their AHL affiliate, Binghamton, where he was coached by current Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson. Robinson made his National Hockey League debut on April 5, 2016 with Ottawa. He would score his first career NHL goal two days later against the Florida Panthers.

The 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward has appeared in 53 career NHL games with the Senators (2016), Calgary Flames (2020-21) and Ducks (2021-22), posting three goals and six assists. In 490 career AHL games, Robinson has registered 259 points (120G, 139A) and added 13 points (5G, 8A) in 28 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Robinson’s brother, Eric, is a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.