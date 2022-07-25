ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two charged with attempted murder after high-speed pursuit that ended in Madison

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Two suspects arrested July 14 in connection with a high-speed pursuit that ended in Madison have been indicted on multiple charges.

James Joseph Lanpher, Jr., 40, from Sioux Falls, and Bonner Raymond Juel, 45, from Harrisburg, face two counts of attempted first-degree murder along with alternate counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to a press release by DCI.

Lanpher and Juel have also been charged with two counts of commission of a felony while armed with a firearm. Habitual offender charges also have been filed against each man, according to the release.

The incident took place July 14 in Lake, Minnehaha and Moody Counties and ended in Madison. There were no injuries. A Lake County grand jury issued the indictments on Tuesday, according to the release.

The defendants remain in the Lake County Jail in Madison. Bond has been raised to $100,000 for each suspect, according to the release.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

