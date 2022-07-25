Three Apostolic Christian Church Retirement Center residents die in crash

Three Mansfield residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Anderson County near Knoxville, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The three people who died were identified as Peter Webel, 75; Linda Webel, 76, and Frieda Gottschling, 80, according to the patrol's preliminary report obtained by the News Journal on Monday.

The fatal crash was reported around 8:46 p.m. Friday, the patrol said.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a male juvenile from Knoxville was driving a 2004 GMC Sonoma west on Edgemoor Road and the three Mansfield residents were in a 2018 Honda CRV that was turning onto Edgemoor Road to travel east.

The Sonoma struck the the CRV on its driver's side door at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road in the Claxton Community.

The collision flipped the CRV onto its roof into the highway and the teen's vehicle also came to rest in the roadway, the patrol said.

The juvenile driving the GMC was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center and was in serious condition Monday, according to news reports.

Charges are pending against the juvenile driver, according to the patrolreport.

All three Mansfielders were residents of Apostolic Christian Church Retirement Center on Logan Road.

Erwin Webel, a nephew of Peter and Frieda, said his relatives were returning from Florida helping his aunt Frieda bring back the contents of her condo after selling it in Florida.

"My Uncle Pete was helping her drive the car back," he said. They moved to the United States with their parents from Vinkovci, Croatia in 1946.

Peter and Frieda were brother and sister, he said.

Arrangements are pending at Snyder Funeral Homes.

