ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Three Apostolic Christian Church Retirement Center residents die in crash

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtvSc_0gs5lRuZ00

Three Mansfield residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Anderson County near Knoxville, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The three people who died were identified as Peter Webel, 75; Linda Webel, 76, and Frieda Gottschling, 80, according to the patrol's preliminary report obtained by the News Journal on Monday.

The fatal crash was reported around 8:46 p.m. Friday, the patrol said.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a male juvenile from Knoxville was driving a 2004 GMC Sonoma west on Edgemoor Road and the three Mansfield residents were in a 2018 Honda CRV that was turning onto Edgemoor Road to travel east.

The Sonoma struck the the CRV on its driver's side door at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road in the Claxton Community.

The collision flipped the CRV onto its roof into the highway and the teen's vehicle also came to rest in the roadway, the patrol said.

The juvenile driving the GMC was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center and was in serious condition Monday, according to news reports.

Charges are pending against the juvenile driver, according to the patrolreport.

All three Mansfielders were residents of Apostolic Christian Church Retirement Center on Logan Road.

Erwin Webel, a nephew of Peter and Frieda, said his relatives were returning from Florida helping his aunt Frieda bring back the contents of her condo after selling it in Florida.

"My Uncle Pete was helping her drive the car back," he said. They moved to the United States with their parents from Vinkovci, Croatia in 1946.

Peter and Frieda were brother and sister, he said.

Arrangements are pending at Snyder Funeral Homes.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Florida, OH
Mansfield, OH
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Gannett#Traffic Accident#The News Journal#Gmc Sonoma#Honda#Crv#The Claxton Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy