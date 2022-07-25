Animal control undergoing renovations, limited services offered

St. Clair County Animal Control will be undergoing renovations this week.

The front office will be closed during the work Wednesday through Friday. However, limited services, such as adoptions and stray to owner returns will still be available to the public by appointment only.

Director Melissa Miller said the renovations will be focused on the layout of the front office. The current service desk will be taken out and a new one will be installed.

“Our office is currently a hodge-podge of other department’s hand-me-downs, so these renovations are primarily to the front office to make it more efficient,” she said.

She said these renovations will make it easier for animal control to serve the public.

In-person license sales will not be available. People can still purchase them online at the https://www.stclaircounty.org/offices/animal_control/Default.aspx or mail to P.O. BOX 611233 Port Huron, MI 48061. In-person license sales can be done in Berlin, Casco, Clay, Columbus, Grant, Marysville, Mussey, Riley and Wales townships or Marysville or the St. Clair County Treasurer Office.

