Housing Opportunity Fund offers $16 M to developers of affordable housing

 3 days ago
South Dakota Housing Development Authority is inviting developers to submit applications for funding for the development of affordable housing. Funding can be used to assist communities in addressing local housing needs.

The authority has announced that approximately $16 million is available during the 2022 application cycle for the partnerships, housing tax credit, housing opportunity fund and housing trust fund programs.

The programs aim to expand the supply of decent, safe and affordable housing for extremely low-income South Dakotans, according to a news release. Funding is available for rental housing only and is targeted to 30% of the area median income and below.

The HOME, Housing Tax Credit, Housing Opportunity Fund and Housing Trust Fund program allocation plans and application forms can be found on housing authority's0 website at www.sdhda.org. Complete applications must be received by Aug. 31.

Awards are anticipated to be announced in November. For more information on the housing development programs, contact a housing development officer, at 605-773-3181.

