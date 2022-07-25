ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Raising Cane’s founder buys 50,000 lottery tickets

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSSjb_0gs5k0Re00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the Mega Millions jackpot prize approaches $790 million, Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves announced he has purchased 50,000 lottery tickets on behalf of the company’s crew members.

According to a press release, if any of the tickets is the lucky number, Graves plans to distribute the winnings throughout the company to all workers.

Over the last two years, Raising Cane’s has reportedly added over $200 million in wage increases, announced an industry-leading program to turn general managers into millionaires, and amplified company benefits.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said.“None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

Mega Millions currently sits at $790 million with the next drawing set for Tuesday, July 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cane#Raising Cane#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy