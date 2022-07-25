Raising Cane’s founder buys 50,000 lottery tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the Mega Millions jackpot prize approaches $790 million, Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves announced he has purchased 50,000 lottery tickets on behalf of the company’s crew members.

According to a press release, if any of the tickets is the lucky number, Graves plans to distribute the winnings throughout the company to all workers.

Over the last two years, Raising Cane’s has reportedly added over $200 million in wage increases, announced an industry-leading program to turn general managers into millionaires, and amplified company benefits.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said.“None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

Mega Millions currently sits at $790 million with the next drawing set for Tuesday, July 26.

