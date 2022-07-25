ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MI

46-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and 45-year-old man dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Taylor (Taylor, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tz8GB_0gs5jqr200
46-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and 45-year-old man dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Taylor (Taylor, MI)Nationwide Report

A 46-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man lost their lives following a multi-vehicle accident in Taylor. As per the initial information, the deadly three-vehicle wreck took place on I-94 near Monroe Street. The preliminary reports showed that a silver GMC Envoy was driving eastbound when it went over the median and into westbound traffic [...]

Read More >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Taylor, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Detroit, MI
City
Taylor, MI
Taylor, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Gmc#Michigan Drivers#Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy