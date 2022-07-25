46-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and 45-year-old man dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Taylor (Taylor, MI) Nationwide Report

A 46-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man lost their lives following a multi-vehicle accident in Taylor. As per the initial information, the deadly three-vehicle wreck took place on I-94 near Monroe Street. The preliminary reports showed that a silver GMC Envoy was driving eastbound when it went over the median and into westbound traffic [...]

