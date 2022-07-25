ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Football Club Forward Taty Castellanos to join Girona FC on Loan

nycfc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nycfc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentín Castellanos

Comments / 0

Community Policy