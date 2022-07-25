NWA theatre, choreographer receive arts grants

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of its annual Artistic Innovations grant program, Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) recently awarded nineteen grants totaling $255,418.

Two of those recipients are located in Northwest Arkansas: TheatreSquared in Fayetteville and Rogers choreographer Karen Castleman. According to a press release, grantees were selected from 110 applications requesting more than $1.4 million and were peer-reviewed by panels organized by artistic discipline.

TheatreSquared is now a three-time recipient of these grants.

Todd Stein, President and CEO of M-AAA, said, “The Artistic Innovations program encourages the spirit of experimentation and exploration, and the FY23 grantees exemplify this spirit. The artists and arts organizations in our region continue to inspire through the creativity of their projects.”

M-AAA began awarding Artistic Innovations grants in 2012 and has given more than $2.1 million to 170 projects across the region.

Choreographer Karen Castleman will develop a full-length concert of contemporary dance, including the creation of three new works in collaboration with both local and national dancers. By inviting the public to a free viewing of this new work, “additional groundwork is laid for building an audience for professional concert dance in Northwest Arkansas.”

Castleman currently directs the dance department at Arkansas Arts Academy High School, teaches at the Northwest Arkansas Conservatory of Classical Ballet, and serves on the board of directors of NWA Ballet Theater.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.