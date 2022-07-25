O’Fallon Around Town — July 28 edition

Noon Thursday, July 28, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, July 28, through Friday, Aug. 5

▪ 79th annual Novena to Our Lady of the Snows — 7:30 p.m. each evening. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. A novena consists of nine consecutive evenings of prayer, through which participants hope to obtain special blessings. This year’s theme is With Mary, Giving Thanks to God. Visit snows.org/novena for a schedule. Masses will be live streamed each evening. 618-394-6276.

Friday, July 29

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drury O’Fallon, 1118 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 or facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

Saturday, July 30

▪ Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-624-0139 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Cruise in with your collectible car or daily driver and bring your appetite. Indulge in pastries and coffee while supplies last. All makes and models are welcome, with plenty of parking space. This family and pet friendly event is free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/2744441022531626

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden Green Living Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual Green Living Festival is returning in person as a series of pop-up events at institutions throughout the heart of St. Louis. The “Summer of Sustainability” series invites visitors to engage with experts at these events throughout the summer in a day of learning and exploring ideas for sustainable lifestyles. The July 30 event is included with regular entry to the Saint Louis Zoo where general admission is free. 314-577-5100 or mobot.org/greenlivingfest.

Monday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 4

▪ A Super VBS — 6-8:30 p.m. each day. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. Free vacation bible school with activities for ages 4-12. Crafts, snacks, games, lessons, music and more. Celebration Night on Thursday, Aug. 4, (parents and family members invited) includes drawings for free school supplies. To register: ofallonassembly.com. 618-632-5584.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org.

▪ Whitaker Music Festival 2022 Concert Series: Old Salt Union — 7 p.m. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Entry at 5 p.m. The Whitaker Music Festival offers a lineup of free Wednesday evening concerts under the stars. Pack a picnic and enjoy the beauty of the Garden grounds in summertime bloom as you listen to the tunes and rhythms of an eclectic rotation of artists from week to week. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 3. Free admission entry begins at 5 p.m. Last entry is at 8:15 p.m. Advance reservations required. mobot.org/whitaker

Thursday, Aug. 4

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Program: ‘City of the Sun – Cahokia Mounds.’ Justin Smock,Conservation Education Representative at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, discusses the ancient City of Cahokia, which was inhabited by Native Americans from about 700 to 1400. An ancient metropolis, it was an artistic, cultural power center during the Mississippian period, whose inhabitants created the largest earthworks in North America. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Other area happenings

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Cost: $3. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Reservation deadline: Aug. 12.

▪ BaconFest applications will be accepted from all types of vendors (sales, crafts, food, etc.) for the Sept. 10 event. Organizers are also looking for organizations that help veterans to participate. For more information, contact VFW Post 805 Auxiliary at vfwpost805baconfest@gmail.com.

▪ Injury Free Running Clinic — 5:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month through December. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy clinic, 209 Rec Plex Drive, O’Fallon. The clinic supports current runners and those wishing to start on how to run safely and improve performance. Free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required. hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Community/Injury-Free-Running-Clinic-2022.