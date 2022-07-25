ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

$70M announced for new childcare providers in NY

By Evan Anstey
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7Ch1_0gs5iK5L00

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Noting how hard it is for a working parent to make sure their child always has care, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a significant investment Monday morning.

$70 million has been designated for new childcare providers, Hochul announced.

“As a young mom, I had to leave my job because we couldn’t access affordable child care,” the Governor wrote on Twitter.

Millions in American Rescue Plan funding coming to Southern Tier

On the funding itself, Hochul tweeted “This will expand affordable options & deliver needed relief to confront higher costs of living.”

Getting into specifics, the Governor said this will create more than 12,000 new openings for parents looking for childcare. Nearly 600 of those slots will be for infants and toddlers.

Watch the full announcement in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Southern Tier#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy