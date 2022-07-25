Another ALDI is coming to Columbus. Here’s what to know.

Get your quarters and shopping bags ready, Columbus. ALDI is opening a store near you.

That’s right — ALDI will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:45 a.m. to celebrate and welcome shoppers to the new store located at 3200 Macon Road.

The new Columbus location is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open 150 new stores and become the third largest U.S. grocery store by the end of 2022.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 7 years and are excited to continue to offer Columbus residents an affordable way of shopping.”

During the grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag and a gift card. Attendees are also encouraged to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The retailer will also be handing out eco-friendly bags and quarter keychains to shoppers, so don’t miss your chance to prepare for all the savings.

If you have never shopped at ALDI or need a refresher, here are some things to know:

Bring some quarters. Shoppers will need to bring a quarter to unlock a shopping cart to use inside the store. This deposit helps customers save money because ALDI doesn’t hire staff to collect the carts — but don’t worry — shoppers get their quarter back after they have successfully returned their cart back to the corral.

Bring reusable shopping bags. This helps cut down on costs of plastic bags and waste to the environment. If you don’t have your own reusable bags, ALDI’s bags are available for purchase.

You can order online and select curbside pickup. By visiting ALDI’s website , you can set up an online order and have it ready for pickup at your local store. No quarter needed.