Lehigh County, PA

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
3d ago

Why in the heck would you want a 18 foot snake with the natural instinct of strangulation! Nothing surprises me anymore! Sadly will be reading his story again about someone else suffering the same fate! Smh!

I am Cooks!
3d ago

Wow! My condolences to the family. It is known that large snakes that start to cuddle with you are sizing you up for their next meal. Snake was just doing what snakes do.

Michael Reamer
3d ago

I worked with a guy that had a boa constrictor and he let his 3 year old daughter play with it I told him I was going to report him to the friend of the court

