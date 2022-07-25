Pct. 4: Child with autism, younger sibling left home alone when mom went to bar

www.khou.com
Oh Please Just stop
4d ago
Sounds like Mr needs to leave his wife and take the kid’s. She needs to be charged with abandonment and endangering a child. After she is done dealing with her mess and her husband is long gone with the kids, she can go back to the bar with her pathetic self.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protesthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
Buffalo Soldiers started 156 years ago, today U.S. Army regiments of African American soldiers July 28, 1866Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
1,000 tablets of Fentanyl recovered during bust in RichmondCovering KatyRichmond, TX
Houston Road Rage Couple Arrested and Appears Before the JudgeVeronica Charnell MediaTexas State
Comments / 3