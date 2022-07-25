Prime-Time Hearing Hurts (And Angers) Trump, But Not Changing Republican Minds

Saying he's not 'optimistic about America’s future' anymore, Washington Post columnist Max Boot warned Monday that a return of Donald Trump to the presidency could be the final "death knell" for American democracy. "We need to take seriously the possibility that the United States could become a failed democracy,...
A panel on CNN Monday slammed the Biden administration's attempt to change the definition of a recession as incoming GDP numbers may signal an economic downturn. Data being released on Thursday will show whether the U.S. economy shrank for two consecutive quarters, which has long been how economists defined what a recession is. However, several White House officials have already pushed their talking points as a preemptive spin on the likely bad headlines they will face.
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
An event with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday featured her and guests at the table introducing themselves with their names, pronouns, and descriptions of their clothing, drawing both mockery and defense from media members online. Harris led a roundtable about the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its effects...
Sen. Joe Manchin touted his agreement with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a reconciliation package as legislation that can halt inflation and help climate change, but it may not be enough to help Democrats facing historic headwinds just over three months before the midterm elections, according to Hillary Clinton's former chief strategist.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday that the January 6th Committee targeting Justice Clarence Thomas during the hearings is just part of their effort to "intimidate" the Supreme Court. Jordan responded to a Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing that issuing a subpoena to his wife Ginni Thomas would be "an attempt to damage the Justice, and it won’t help the committee’s cause."
Democrats and Republicans are praising plans for Vice President Kamala Harris to have an increased presence on the campaign trail ahead of this year's midterm elections, but for very different reasons. According to Politico, Harris and her team are planning to ramp up campaign and fundraising effort across red and...
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash Monday for saying that "economic indicators…do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession." Typically, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicate the United States is in a recession. This is the metric traditionally used as a red line to determine whether a recession exists. However, the White House has trotted out a slew of officials to dispute the definition of a recession.
A Russian politician slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday in response to a viral clip where she referred to herself using the pronoun "she" and explaining to a group of people that she is a woman wearing a blue suit. "Kamala Harris said that her pronoun is ‘she’ and...
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
First lady Jill Biden's press secretary will depart the White House in the coming days. Michael LaRosa has served as Jill Biden's press secretary since President Biden began his 2020 campaign. News of LaRosa's departure was first reported by CNN. "For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White...
The Hill reported on Monday that Democrats were worried about a lack of "diehard Kamala Harris loyalists" within the administration after several staffers left the vice president's office. "It’s always been a problem," a former Harris aide told the outlet. "You have to have your people around you." Another White...
Radio host Charlamagne Tha God mocked Vice President Kamala Harris during an appearance on "The View" Monday, saying she said "nothing" when he asked her last year whether Joe Biden or Joe Manchin was the real president. The question from the popular liberal media personality irked Harris and made headlines...
Brit Hume, Senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the Biden economic team’s attempt to downplay the concerns reimagine what the definition of recession as bad economic news looms. Hume reacted to the White House attempted spin saying,. “For a long...
Podcast giant Joe Rogan blasted Republicans for "removing freedoms" and explained why he doesn’t consider himself a member of the GOP, mocking his critics who he says portray him as a "secret conservative." "It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so...
Comments / 0