Prime-Time Hearing Hurts (And Angers) Trump, But Not Changing Republican Minds

A panel on CNN Monday slammed the Biden administration's attempt to change the definition of a recession as incoming GDP numbers may signal an economic downturn. Data being released on Thursday will show whether the U.S. economy shrank for two consecutive quarters, which has long been how economists defined what a recession is. However, several White House officials have already pushed their talking points as a preemptive spin on the likely bad headlines they will face.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO