‘I will kill everyone:’ Drunk Johnstown woman arrested, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A woman is behind bars after allegedly causing a scene in a crowd of people, claiming she was going to kill them while swinging cleaning products.

32-year-old Shakia Taylor via Cambria County Prison

On July 24 around 1:21 a.m., Johnstown police were sent to Coopersale Homes for an unknown problem. When they arrived, officers noted there was a group of people drinking. They then witnessed 32-year-old Shakia Taylor come outside screaming at the crowd, according to charges filed. Taylor alleged that the people outside beat up her son.

Police told Taylor to go back inside as they would handle the situation and then come speak to her. Taylor then came back out with cleaning products while swinging them and saying, “Everbody here got me ——- up, and I will kill everyone out here,” the affidavit stated.

Taylor refused to return inside, so officers subsequently arrested her. Police noted Taylor resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground. They also noted her breath smelled like alcohol.

While Taylor was in a holding cell, she kept scooping her hand in the toilet gathering water, and throwing it at the holding cell cameras, according to police. She also allegedly peed in the fountain in the holding cell.

Taylor faces one felony count of riot-intent to commit a felony as well as minor counts of institution vandalism, failure to disperse upon officer order, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She also faces a public drunkenness charge.

Bail was set at 10 percent of $40,000, and her preliminary hearing will take place Aug. 2.

