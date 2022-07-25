Foul play suspected after Jackson County woman’s death, car theft, police say.

Getty Images

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred Saturday in Jackson County.

On Saturday around 8:33 p.m., law enforcement received a call from Jackson County 911 about a dead woman located inside a residence on Rice Hill Road.

According to a news release from KSP, preliminary investigations revealed Mary King Abrams, 83, had possibly suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound. Foul play is expected, law enforcement stated. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

The ongoing investigation indicates a vehicle belonging to Abrams, a gray 2017 Ford Escape, was stolen from her residence. The vehicle is believed to have a license plate of 151-XRR. The individuals suspected in the crime are considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators advise to not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the occupants for safety reasons. Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation, or observed suspicious activity in the area of Rice Hill Road, are asked to call local law enforcement.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Personnel and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, call the Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555 or using the KSP app on your smartphone or tablet.