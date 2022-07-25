LIST: 2022-23 Back to School events
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Parents will be preparing to sent their children back to Mississippi classrooms soon.
With summer winding down, local organizations are finding ways to help students prepare for the 2022-2023 school year.What to know about back-to-school shots
Here are some of the back to school events that are taking place across Mississippi in the coming weeks:
Central Mississippi
- Back to School Bash 2022 – Friday, July 29 in Sallis
- The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health: Back to School Blast – Saturday, July 30 in Jackson
- School Supply Giveaway – Saturday, July 30 in Vicksburg
- Back to School Bash – Saturday, July 30 in Natchez
- Back to School Celebration and Supply Giveaway – Saturday, July 30 in Jackson
- Back to School Blas – Saturday, July 30 in Jackson
- Ready, Set, Back to School Festival – Saturday, July 30 in Jackson
- Back to School Backpack Giveaway – Sunday, July 31 in Vicksburg
- 6th Annual Back to School Drive Celebrity Basketball – Sunday July 31 in Vicksburg
- City of Brandon: Back 2 School Bash 2022 – Thursday, August 4 in Brandon
- Mississippi Children’s Museum: Back to School Bash – Saturday, August 6 in Jackson
- City of Flowood Back to School Health Fair – Saturday, August 6 in Flowood
Pine Belt
- Youth Service Day and Back to School Pizza Party – Saturday, July 30 in New Augusta
- Back to School Bash – Sunday, August 7 in Sumrall
