ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

LIST: 2022-23 Back to School events

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajERW_0gs5bo3800

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Parents will be preparing to sent their children back to Mississippi classrooms soon.

With summer winding down, local organizations are finding ways to help students prepare for the 2022-2023 school year.

What to know about back-to-school shots

Here are some of the back to school events that are taking place across Mississippi in the coming weeks:

Central Mississippi

Pine Belt

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brandon, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Sallis, MS
City
Brandon, MS
City
Flowood, MS
Brandon, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Sumrall, MS
Jackson, MS
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Youth Service#Natchez Back#Back 2 School Bash 2022#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy