ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Several Victims In Canadian Mass Shooting, CBC Reports

By Jesse Winter
International Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 121

Christopher Cottrell
4d ago

but i thought Canada's socialists took all their guns ? so this wouldn't happen ? or was it "it only happens in America" ...mental illness and senseless violence are everywhere

Reply(37)
113
vern
4d ago

How that working out for you Canadians now that your Socialist president Trudeau made all firearms illegal and you can no longer defend yourself or your family.

Reply(7)
65
The Red
4d ago

This is why CaNaDaa wanted to take people right to use a firearm for self defense..m to make easy targets.... wow.. gun free zones only work in favor of the guy doing harm...

Reply
26
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Cbc#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Rcmp#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada

Comments / 0

Community Policy