Salem, OH

PennDOT expands online services for people with disabilities

By George Stockburger
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that customers who have a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard can now have the option to renew, receive a replacement, or update their address on their permanent Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard online from their home.

PennDOT says the initiative cuts down on wait times for customers by eliminating the mail-in process and subsequent processing of paperwork.

Customers with Temporary Person with Disabilities Parking Placards will also be able to update their address and request replacement identification credentials through this online service.

To renew a placard online or to obtain additional information on services provided, including how to obtain a placard, please visit the Person with Disabilities Information page on the Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Placard holders will continue to receive a renewal form by mail approximately 60 days prior to their expiration.

“This new online service is an added convenience for customers who need accessible parking,” said PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicles Services Kurt Myers. “The commonwealth also benefits from savings from costs associated with mailing products and notices that a product has been renewed.”

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

