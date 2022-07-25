ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Free use of Macs, 3D printer and more coming to Topekans

By Alyssa Wingo
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KB5w_0gs5YMYr00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Topeka community members will soon have free access to Mac computers, a 3D printer, recording studios and more.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is opening the “Level 2 Tech Center” on Aug. 15. The tech center will come with a fully-equipped digital art studio, two recording studios, 30 computers and 5 small meeting rooms.

The library’s goal with the tech center is to give community members free access to cutting-edge equipment and software which will provide them the opportunity to increase their technology skills.

“Regardless of your skill level, the library has the staff, equipment, software, and training to help you level up your tech game,” said library CEO Marie Pyko. “With the latest technology in the Level 2 Tech Center, you can try new ideas, expand your skills and polish your projects without investing in the technology yourself.”

More features of the tech center include access to Adobe Creative Suite Software, a Cricut machine, and a 3D scanner and laminator in the art studio. Computers with high-speed internet and Microsoft 365 are also available throughout the tech center.

The recording studios in the center are soundproofed up to 80db and include high-quality microphones, software, audio/video recording equipment, and a green screen. The small meeting rooms are equipped with monitors, webcams, speakers, and software to use for virtual meetings, remote work, and video interviews or consultations.

Library staff will offer one-on-one appointments to train people on how to use the recording studio, the digital art studio, or any other technology you need help with. Once they have learned the basics of how the equipment works, library cardholders can schedule a time to use those areas on their own.

“Our knowledgeable staff will help you take the next step to improve your job skills, art and craft projects, new business ideas, and video and audio recordings,” Pyko said. “You can schedule time in these spaces to work on whatever you’d like – podcasts, videos, photo editing, graphic design, vinyl lettering, or almost anything else you dream up.”

The Level 2 Tech Center will be available during the library’s hours which are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Children must be accompanied by an adult to be in the tech center. Visit tscpl.org/level-2-tech-center to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Macs#Graphic Design#Video Recording#The Level 2 Tech Center#Cricut#Microsoft 365
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Technology
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy