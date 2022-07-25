62-year-old James Anthony Cormier killed after a single-vehicle wreck in Acadia Parish (Acadia Parish, LA)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 62-year-old James Anthony Cormier, from Crowley, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle wreck Sunday in Acadia Parish. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Hwy 13 north of Hwy 370 at about 8 a.m. on reports of a semi-truck crash [...]
Comments / 1