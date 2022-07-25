ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

62-year-old James Anthony Cormier killed after a single-vehicle wreck in Acadia Parish (Acadia Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWLxl_0gs5WE0700
62-year-old James Anthony Cormier killed after a single-vehicle wreck in Acadia Parish (Acadia Parish, LA)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 62-year-old James Anthony Cormier, from Crowley, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle wreck Sunday in Acadia Parish. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Hwy 13 north of Hwy 370 at about 8 a.m. on reports of a semi-truck crash [...]

Read More >>

More Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Louisiana Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Traffic Accident#Nationwide Report#Louisiana Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy