ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

Pennsylvania Man Dies by Suicide While Awaiting Sentencing for Jan. 6 Misdemeanor

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lawandcrime.com

Comments / 463

Discernment ✝️S Critical
4d ago

He didn’t have to do that. It’s sad, what Trump do to his followers. When will the others followers ever learn?, This man is no good. RIP

Reply(71)
92
Tobin Frost
3d ago

Sounds like when cognitive dissonance finally hits reality, some people just can’t handle it. A lie cost him his life, a life he took by his own hands

Reply
37
noble warrior
3d ago

I hate to be labeled a conspiracy theorist but this seems like a highly unusual number of deaths in relationship to the number of people involved in this.

Reply(3)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lycoming County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
South Williamsport, PA
County
Lycoming County, PA
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Sentencing#Fbi#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy