Pennsylvania Man Dies by Suicide While Awaiting Sentencing for Jan. 6 Misdemeanor

lawandcrime.com
Discernment ✝️S Critical
4d ago
He didn’t have to do that. It’s sad, what Trump do to his followers. When will the others followers ever learn?, This man is no good. RIP
Reply(71)
92
Tobin Frost
3d ago
Sounds like when cognitive dissonance finally hits reality, some people just can’t handle it. A lie cost him his life, a life he took by his own hands
Reply
37
noble warrior
3d ago
I hate to be labeled a conspiracy theorist but this seems like a highly unusual number of deaths in relationship to the number of people involved in this.
Reply(3)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gilson Summer Snow Day Festival Heads to Xfinity Live on July 16Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens multiple new locations across PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania woman makes $100 per hour renting out backyard and pool to strangersKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Lottery ticket worth nearly $700,000 sold at Pennsylvania grocery storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Comments / 463