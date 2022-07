Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers might be cursed. Four times since 2010, including last year, the Chargers had a winning record but missed the playoffs.

Justin Herbert and friends would like to put a stop to that. They acquired Khalil Mack and signed cornerback J.C. Jackson to prepare for the AFC West, a division so loaded it's hard to identify the favorite.