Arrests made after two killed in three separate Kinston shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has arrested two people in connection to three shootings that happened there early Monday where two people were shot and killed.

Officials said Ervin Lee Waters Jr. has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was taken into custody in Greenville with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department.

Samuel Tiveon Roberts was also arrested and charged with aiding/abet first-degree murder and aid/abet attempted first-degree murder.

No information on bond was released.

On Monday at around 4:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting that happened near the intersection of Adkin Street and East Bright Street. Officers said they found a 71-year-old woman from Kinston who had multiple rounds fired into a vehicle she was in. The woman was not hurt.

Minutes later, officers responded to the 100 block of Airport Road. They found John Palmer, 28, of Kinston dead of a gunshot wound. At 5:45 a.m., officers got a call at the 1500 block of Hyman Avenue to a person dead near the road. Police found a 17-year-old who had been shot multiple times.

Waters and Roberts were charged in the shooting death at Hyman Avenue and for the shooting at Adkin Street and East Bright Street.

No further information was given on the deadly shooting at Airport Road. Kinston police believe the three incidents are related. More charges were expected, police said.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

