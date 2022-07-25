ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Performing Arts Center to host Concert for a Child

By Tiffany Littler
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Coming next month, you can enjoy a night of music while supporting kids in our community. Larry Gawronski with the Topeka Performing Arts Center stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Monday to tell us how.

Concert for a Child is back for its second year with Andy McKee & Friends performing. This will benefit not only TPAC but also the Capper Foundation which is raising funds for kids with disabilities who are uninsured or underinsured to receive therapy services. There will also be a Masterclass event before the performance to help support art education programs for kids in the community.

This is all happening Friday, August 26. The Masterclass is from 4-6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

You can find more information and get your tickets at this link .

