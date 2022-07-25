ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

First openly gay drag racer to unveil Pride car in Topeka

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Travis Shumake, the first openly gay professional drag racer, will make his racing debut in a pride-themed dragster at Heartland Motorsports Park at the NHRA Nationals Aug. 12-14.

The car features a bison and Pride Kansas on the side, with a geometric rainbow hood and matching parachutes.

“Just like the city of Topeka, the sport of NHRA drag racing is an unexpectedly welcoming and diverse place,” Shumake said. “Making my national event debut in Topeka sends a clear message that cities and sports with traditionally conservative reputations shouldn’t be overlooked as leaders in diversity. I couldn’t have picked a better debut sponsor. We are both trying to provide representations, resources, and hope to underrepresented groups.”

Shumake, a second-generation racer, follows in the footsteps of his father Tripp Shumake, a nationally renowned Funny Car racer who also competed in the NHRA.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Travis to Topeka in August for his national debut,” Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said. “Topeka is committed to being an inclusive and welcoming community, which has been demonstrated in our recent Human Rights Commission Municipal Equality Index score, in which we received the highest score in the state, tying only with Overland Park. As a city, we continue to increase our efforts on the score, ensuring that everyone has a seat at the table in everything we do.”

An unveiling of the car will take place on Aug. 10, 2022, at the Rainbow Crosswalk in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District (NOTO) .

The dragster is a 24-foot, 4,000-horsepower, nitromethane-burning rocket.

Visit Topeka and Pride Kansas have announced their sponsorship of the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9o3K_0gs5QF6600
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 6

Larry Sherrod
3d ago

So should everyone else paint their cars “STRAIGHT”? Who cares who he sleeps with, quit pushing it on everybody else.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Society
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Overland Park, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Rights#Drag Racer#Guns#Racism#Nhra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy