Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee's Luria releases video testimony about lines that were stricken from Trump’s post-riot remarks

By Zoë Richards
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Wyatt Dixon
3d ago

The rioters just assaulted 140 police officers and trashed the Capitol building, and Trump tells them he loves them. See what's wrong with that picture?

Kevin Brase
3d ago

Watching Q45 try to put together a post insurrectionist comment speech was classic…his beet red face…clenched jaw…clenched fist…Insurrectionist45 has a hard time admitting he’s a LOSER45!!!

Angela Jones
3d ago

oh, I hate to tell you Trump haters this...but none of this will fly in a legal court room. There has been no, none, notta, one shred of evidence. you people have to have at the least half a brain to know its strictly political. There is an election coming up after all. Once Republicans take back the house, and the senate, they better have learned from Trump and grew some balls, and start some legal, investigations.

