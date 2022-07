This summer, I participated in many different activities as a way to boost my reputation and resume for colleges to hand pick me as one of the potential future students. One of these was volunteering at a hospital and getting some experience in the field of medicine. However, due to my minor status, we were unable to see many of the important surgeries or events that were occurring in the hospital simply due to my age. However, I did get to meet some great new people and most of them were parents. Going into the last couple weeks, I noticed a trend that they seemed to all be discussing one common topic, how our summers have slipped away from middle school and high school kids.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 HOURS AGO