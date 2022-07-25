ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Saints QB J.T. Barrett joins Lions coaching staff

By John Sigler
This is really cool: J.T. Barrett is back in the NFL, having exchanged his helmet for a headset. The Detroit Lions announced that Barrett has joined Dan Campbell’s coaching staff as an offensive assistant, adding another former member of the New Orleans Saints to the mix. After accomplishing a record-setting career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Barrett spent most of his pro career on the Saints practice squad from 2018 to 2019 (where he was signed, waived, and re-signed a bizarre 28 times) before he moved on to try his luck in brief stops with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now he has a new opportunity to stay in the game, albeit in a very different role from what he’s used to. Barrett’s coaching career is beginning at the ground level and it’ll be up to him to build it up from here. But props to Campbell for giving him a shot. Detroit has loaded up with former Saints coaches (including defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who made a strong run at the open Saints head coaching job early this year) and players like tight end Garrett Griffin, who Campbell worked with as his position coach in New Orleans. Let’s see how it works out.

