Norelyn C. MacGregor, 91

On July 21, 2022, Norelyn Corrine Case MacGregor passed away at the age of 91. She was born in Batavia, N.Y., on Dec. 26, 1930, to parents, Norman Case and Evelyn Hilbert Case.

Norelyn (Norno) spent the bulk of her life in Manlius, outside of Syracuse.

She was married three times with her third husband, Robert (Bob), being her high school sweetheart. She and Bob retired to North Carolina where they enjoyed golfing and boating. Norelyn was residing in Bluffton, SC, at the time of her death.

Norelyn attended dental hygiene school and briefly worked as a dental hygienist in Syracuse. While raising her blended family, she also worked as a teacher’s aide at Manlius Elementary school.

Norelyn lived a very active life which included getting her pilot’s license, parachuting from an airplane, riding her own motorcycle, playing golf, running and cross-country skiing. She enjoyed hiking and going on adventures including geocaching. She was an avid bird watcher and was affectionately referred to as the “Bird Lady” by her children. Her other love was spending time at the ocean and the beaches of Maine.

Norelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, William Godfrey, her second husband, Nestor Brown, Jr., her third husband, Robert MacGregor, and her son, Nestor Brown, III.

She is survived by her daughters Andrea Brown (Lloyd Herring), Cynthia Brown-Berry (Jamerson Berry) and Lauralyn Brown, and her son, Larry Brown; Her adult grandchildren, Nathan Hertlein (Carla), and Justin Hertlein (Candice), Thea Berry-Raj (Seemanth) and Jeremiah Berry (Kayla), Kyle Albers and Corrine Albers; Seven great-grandchildren, as well as stepdaughters Susan Hawkins (Don), Cathy Carli (Dave) and Lori MacGregor and their respective families.

Cremation will be performed by Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton, SC. A memorial service is to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org) or the National Audubon Society.