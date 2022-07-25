ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Shelby reflects on 36 years in Senate during Alabama visit

By Meaghan Mackey
 4 days ago
Pictured is Senator Richard Shelby at the Chamber of Commerce Forum on July 25, 2022 (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator likely made his last stop in Mobile on Monday to reflect on his 36 years of service in the Senate.

On Monday morning, Sen. Richard Shelby spoke at the Mobile Chamber’s “Forum Alabama” as a part of the series being hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

Shelby was first elected to the Senate in 1986 and is serving his final term. He announced his retirement last year, which led to a crowded GOP primary. His former aide, Katie Britt, won the Republican Party nomination and is likely the frontrunner in the November general election.

Shelby was a longtime conservative member of the Democratic Party, switching to the Republican Party following the 1994 “Republican Revolution” when the GOP had majorities in both chambers of Congress for the first time in decades.

During his forum, keynote speakers like Mayor Sandy Stimpson reflected on Shelby’s accomplishments, including securing funding for the downtown airport expansion, the I-10 Mobile River Bridge project, and the federal courthouse.

“It’s good to be here. I’ve always loved Mobile, loved the history of Mobile. I’ve gotten a lot of support from the people here and today I just say thank you,” Shelby said.

During an interview with WKRG News 5, when asked if he would vote for former President Donald Trump if he decided to run again, Shelby said that he would back any Republican.

Shelby also said during an interview that he believes those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building should be held responsible.

