Officials confirm NJ teen drowned at Delaware Water Gap; 2nd drowning at park this year

Officials have confirmed a 14-year-old boy drowned at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Sunday, the second drowning at the park this year.

It happened on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River.

Officials say a teenage boy from Elizabeth was swimming near a small picnic area when his family members saw him go under a little past 2 p.m. His body was recovered an hour and a half later.

Park officials suggest swimmers stay near shore, avoid the rapids and swim at lifeguarded beaches.