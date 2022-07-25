ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats to Introduce Bill Targeting Illegal Machine Guns

By Keegan Hamilton
The Trace
The Trace
 4 days ago
Brenda Dixon
3d ago

If they are illegal how does another bill make them "illegaler"? What a waste of time and money so Dems can run on "fixed the problem" instead of following the law!

chris
3d ago

They are just passing laws to give warm fuzzy feel goods to the democrats scared of guns…. After all it’s been proven they are clueless they don’t realize machine guns are already illeagal and banned

Mick Allen
3d ago

Their jumping on the band wagon. With Colonel Slappy's Medicine Show. More snake oil. Ohh look at me, me, me. I made another useless law. Vote for me, me, me.

The Trace

The Trace

ABOUT

The Trace is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to expanding coverage of guns in the United States.

 https://www.thetrace.org/

