Reid police chief receives national recognition

RICHMOND, Ind. — Reid Health's police department chief has received national recognition.

Chief Randy Kolentus is runner-up for the 2022 Healthcare Director of the Year award by Campus Safety Magazine, according to a news release. The magazine covers issues related to public safety and security of hospitals, schools and universities. Kolentus was nominated by the Indiana chapter of the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety.

"Being named the runner-up as Campus Safety Magazine's Healthcare Director of the Year recognition is truly a highlight of my professional career," Kolentus said in the release.

"It's been amazing to think Reid Health staff, Reid police officers, the IAHSS Indiana chapter and local dignitaries all helped to nominate me in the first place. Then to make it through the process as a finalist and ultimately being selected as the runner-up is reassuring to me that I've been doing something right."

After Kolentus retired from Richmond Police Department, he joined Reid about 15 years ago, leading its small security team. He has now led the transition from that security team to a police department. Kolentus, who last year was named a Sagamore of the Wabash, also led the Indiana IAHSS chapter when it became the 2020 chapter of the year.

"This is a well-deserved honor. Randy is among an elite group of leaders across the country," said Craig Kinyon, Reid Health's president and CEO. "His passion, dedication, and focus on safety have been a blessing for our staff and the patients, families, and communities we serve."

Reid Ride

Reid Health's annual Reid Ride will be 7 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20, beginning from the Reid campus at 1100 Reid Parkway.

The bike ride annually provides more than 1,500 pairs of shoes for underprivileged children, according to a news release. The fundraiser began in 2009 and is now just $31,083 from having raised $350,000 in registrations and donations. It has raised $400,000 in corporate partnerships.

Cost is $20 per rider, which provides a new pair of tennis shoes for a child. Children entering grade 12 and lower are free. Helmets are required. Check-in Aug. 20 begins at 7 a.m., and the ride starts at 8 a.m.

Register online at reidhealthfoundation.org/reidride/register-donate.

Harvest Your Health

Reid Health is helping diabetic patients add fresh, local produce to their diets.

Harvest Your Health enables healthcare providers to prescribe vouchers to diabetic patients who could benefit from eating additional produce. The vouchers, which are for 120 servings of produce per month, are redeemable at the Richmond or Fayette County farmers markets. There are also options for patients to pick up and delivery of 80 produce servings per month.

A state grant funds the program, which is part of the Indiana Department of Health's Produce Rx Pilot Program.

"We're very excited to partner with the farmers markets to help our diabetic patients increase their intake of fresh produce," said Billie Kester, vice president for continuum of care at Reid Health. "Similar programs have been shown to reduce diabetic complications and lower average blood glucose levels.

"We feel very fortunate to be able to bring this to our communities and the patients we serve."

A healthcare provider should contact Reid Health Care Coordinator Katrina Davis at 765-935-8588 to determine a patient's eligibility for the program.

Care recognition

Reid Health has received the American Heart Association's Gold PlusGet With The Guidelines achievement award for quality stroke care.

The award recognizes Reid's commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability, according to a news release.

Stroke is the United States' No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts, leading to the death of brain cells. Early detection and treatment keys patient survival and minimizing impacts.

"We are committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines," said Misti Foust-Cofield, vice president and chief nursing officer for Reid Health. "Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better.

"The end goal is to ensure more people in our communities can experience longer, healthier lives."

Reid also received the American Heart Association's Target: Stroke Honor Roll EliteSMaward for reducing the time between an eligible patient's arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.