Denver, CO

"Daddy" Bruce Randolph, Sr.

By Adrian Miller
historycolorado.org
 3 days ago

"A man up the river had 200 to 300 head of hogs settin' on his place. I'd buy one, butcher it, barbecue it, cut a piece of meat off and put it twixt two slices of bread, then sell it for 10 cents a sandwich." That's how Bruce Randolph, Sr., one...

www.historycolorado.org

David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Denver

While it may not be the first city you think of when you think, “seafood,” Denver may surprise you with its sheer number of options when it comes to fresh fish. The state may be landlocked, but the oysters, lobsters, whole fish, and tons of other tasty sea dwellers fly in daily to be shucked, chargrilled, or served with a tasteful side of butter. You can find wonderfully (and specifically) New England-style joints, mind-blowing sushi spots, or a place to celebrate something special and crack open a steamed lobster while you’re at it. If you’re not sure where to go first, check out this list of the best seafood restaurants in Denver that are sure to float your boat.
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Colorado Business
Englewood, CO
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Incoming Heavy Downpours Prompts First Alert Weather Day

Slow moving thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding to southwest Colorado on Wednesday followed by Denver and the Front Range on Thursday.The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience an unusual summer day on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms generally waiting until after 9pm instead of arriving in the afternoon. Overnight thunder is uncommon in the metro area but it will be possible Wednesday night.Prior to the rain eventually reaching the urban corridor, southwest Colorado will get hit with heavy downpours during the day on Wednesday. There is a Flood Watch in effect from...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver leaders look to protect mobile home residents with new moratorium

Denver's mobile home park residents could soon see more protections from displacement spurred by rising rent and redevelopment.Why it matters: Denver is one of the least affordable metro areas in the U.S., and homelessness persists.Mobile homes make homeownership more attainable, and remain the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing nationwide.Driving the news: Denver council members are drafting a proposal that would put a moratorium on mobile home park development citywide, council president Jamie Torres said at a committee meeting Monday.The measure — modeled after Aurora's 10-month freeze in 2018, and backed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's administration — is intended...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

NEW REWARD: $10,000 offered for information on Ma Kaing's death

Denver Police announced a new $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Ma Kaing in Denver. Police responded to the area near 13th Avenue and Xenia Street on July 15.There, Kaing was shot by a stray bullet as she was unloading groceries. The random bullet was apparently fired from a park across the street. Police declared her death a homicide.Kaing, 47, is beloved in her community - many saying she took care of those around her. On Wednesday morning, community leaders demanded action from police for more presence in the area and better response.RELATED: Ma Kaing dies in Denver shooting on Xenia Street, 'contributed so much to the community'Earlier this week, CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass uncovered several 911 calls on the night of Kaing's death were put on hold for more than three minutes. Denver authorities say the shot was detected by the cities' ShotSpotter technology, and an officer was immediately dispatched and was at the scene within five minutes of being dispatched. They say paramedics arrived within the next minute.  
DENVER, CO
Whiskey Riff

Longhorn Breaks Free, Causes Panic In Downtown Colorado Springs

Back in August of 2019, a longhorn brought a little taste of Pamplona, Spain to downtown Colorado Springs. “Running of the bulls” when you’re not expecting it ends up looking pretty similar to the European tradition (also seen in France and Portugal), except this time the cow runs into an office building, piercing screams from moms permeate the air, and a couple cowboys have to come save the day before anyone gets injured.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

