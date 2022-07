With over three decades of entertaining fans and performing all over the world, the hit band Pearl Jam has canceled yet another show after frontman Eddie Vedder recently damaged his throat. Just yesterday, the band made the announcement that Pearl Jam was canceling their show in Vienna. They wrote, “due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.” After apologizing, the band assured fans they would return. That was until today.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO