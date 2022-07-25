ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Avalon Theatre’s Line-Up Never Disappoints

Attraction, the "good news" magazine
Attraction, the "good news" magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
attractionmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Easton, MD
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astor Piazzolla
Person
Dominick Farinacci
Person
Chris Smither
Person
Marcus Roberts
Person
Jacques Brel
Person
Judy Collins
Person
Fats Waller
Person
Jason Marsalis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Modern Jazz#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#The Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#Avalon Theatre#The Avalon Theatre#National Summer#Motown More#Shovels Rope#Mcdonald Joe Holt#The Black Opry Revue#The Monty Alexander Trio#Triad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

Attraction, the "good news" magazine

Easton, MD
101
Followers
207
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Attraction magazine has been covering the "good news" of Maryland's Mid Shore since 1979. Enjoy event listings and feature articles on such topics as conservation, fine arts, music, health, exhibits, theatre, boating, volunteer opportunities, and much more. Email allison@attractionmag.com for more information or visit www.attractionmag.com.

 http://www.attractionmag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy