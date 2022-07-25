Nurse hit by car after she stopped to help crash victim in Anoka

A Minnesota nurse was struck by a vehicle when she stopped to provide help to crash victims in Anoka.

A GoFundMe, started by her daughter, says Amie Page was driving in Anoka on Friday, July 22 and saw an accident involving a motorcycle.

She stopped her car, parked, and began to cross the road to assist the motorcyclist when she was struck by an oncoming driver.

According to the GoFundMe, she was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for injuries that included "multiple fractures in her skull around her right eye and she has many bruises and scrapes over her entire body."

In a Facebook post, Page called it "the most horrific accident of my life."

"Not going to lie, my pain [has] been excruciating at times and I have gotten very little sleep. But, I’m so grateful to be alive and not be paralyzed. Things definitely could have been much worse!!!" she wrote.

Page noted that she was visited in the hospital by the spouse and brother of the motorcyclist she was attempting to help.

"Temporary lack of work will cause a great financial burden for Amie and her family," the GoFundMe reads. "Each and every dollar and prayer means the world to us."

Both Page and the injured motorcyclist have been released from the hospital.