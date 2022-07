NEW YORK -- We're hearing from the second victim of an armed robbery that was caught on a livestream of a religious service in Brooklyn. Monday, police said jewelry worth around $1 million was taken from a bishop and his wife. CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with the bishop Sunday after the robbery, and now his wife is talking about the experience. The moment when Bishop Lamor Whitehead abruptly stopped his sermon is when, according to police, three men entered the 2nd-floor church space on Ramsen Avenue in Canarsie. Whitehead dropped to the ground. The church livestream shows a man had a gun on...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO