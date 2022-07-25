ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting in Los Angeles park leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

 3 days ago

CBS LA

Suspects in San Pedro park shooting still at large; 8th victim found at hospital

Community leaders are calling for better security and enforcement after two unpermitted events bringing hundreds of people to a usually family-friendly San Pedro ended with a fatal shooting.Two people were killed Sunday in the gunfire that erupted at Peck Park, in the 500 block of Western Avenue. A man and four women were immediately identified as having been wounded, and police now say a sixth person drove themselves to the hospital with a gunshot wound. All six who were wounded are in stable condition, according to the LAPD.The shots were fired as hundreds of people were at the park —...
CBS LA

5 people shot in downtown LA

Police searched for several suspects connected to the shooting of at least four people in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the officers were alerted to an assault with a deadly weapon on the corner of 7th Street and Spring Street at about 9:45 p.m. At the scene in front of a CVS Pharmacy, they found two men and two women with gunshot wounds.A third man who had been grazed ran to Sixth Street and called police. One of the people shot is in critical condition, while the others are in stable condition.Witnesses told police at least two suspects ran onto Spring Street towards 6th Street after the shooting. 
Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
News Talk 840 KXNT

Body found at Lake Mead identified

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A woman found dead at Lake Mead earlier this week has been identified one that went missing after falling off a jet ski in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30th. 22 year-old Lily Hatcher was on a jet ski with a man...
HeySoCal

Woman falls to her death from bridge in San Pedro

A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had “plummeted to her death” prior to their arrival, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.
The Independent

Man killed in hit-and-run crash while trying to defend woman

A 30-year-old man was subject to a hit-and-run in Detroit earlier this month after he allegedly attempted to defend a woman from being harrased outside a nightclub. The incident occurred on 12 July when Lamar Waller stood up for a woman who was allegedly being harassed by a man outside an unnamed nightclub where he worked as security, his family told Fox2 Detroit on Wednesday.
rolling out

Flashy preacher robbed in pulpit during sermon (video)

A video of a Brooklyn, New York, pastor getting robbed during his sermon has gone viral. Bishop Lamor Whitehead is known for showing off his luxurious items around New York, as he does real estate on the side. He drives a Rolls-Royce and wears lots of jewelry, including while in the pulpit.
CBS LA

Police shoot a man in East LA

A man was transported to the hospital Friday in unknown condition after being shot by police in East Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an officer shot the man after a possible stolen vehicle pursuit, which police responded to at around 3:15 p.m., later became a foot pursuit. It is unclear what lead up to the actual shooting.  Officials with LA County Fire responded to the scene, at Eastern and Landsdowne Avenues, at around 6:54 p.m. and transported the man to a nearby trauma center. 
CBS New York

2 killed, 5 wounded in shooting in Los Angeles County park

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday. One person was in critical condition as of Sunday night.Four of the victims are male and three are female, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Their ages ranged from 23 to 53 years old, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Captain Kelly Muniz told CBS News. Gunshots were heard just before 4 p.m. local time Sunday, according to LAFD. Police said later Sunday night that they believe the shooting broke out near the baseball fields at the park, and that it was the result of a dispute between two groups.Muniz said at a press conference that a car show had drawn about 500 people to the park.Police said they believe there may have been multiple shooters, although an exact number was not given. There are no suspects in custody at this point, police said Sunday night.Several weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.
