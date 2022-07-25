Shooting in Los Angeles park leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday. One person was in critical condition as of Sunday night.Four of the victims are male and three are female, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Their ages ranged from 23 to 53 years old, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Captain Kelly Muniz told CBS News. Gunshots were heard just before 4 p.m. local time Sunday, according to LAFD. Police said later Sunday night that they believe the shooting broke out near the baseball fields at the park, and that it was the result of a dispute between two groups.Muniz said at a press conference that a car show had drawn about 500 people to the park.Police said they believe there may have been multiple shooters, although an exact number was not given. There are no suspects in custody at this point, police said Sunday night.Several weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO