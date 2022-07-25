Shark sightings close more beaches, launch precautions across US
Sea life is shaking things up on both coasts, with a popular spot in...www.today.com
Sea life is shaking things up on both coasts, with a popular spot in...www.today.com
a shark you say? a whale you say? were in their home!! they are out there. just have to be cautious that's all. I think it's funny how people make such a big deal about them, they've always been there. the climate is changing so they're coming more towards shore now and they follow what they eat so if you see seals...there's gonna be sharks
Comments / 10