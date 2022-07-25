Small plane crashes into ocean near crowded California beach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pickup truck crashed Tuesday into a Los Angeles gas station. knocking over a fuel pump and slightly injuring 11 people, including five children, the Fire Department reported. The truck, which was towing a concrete pumping trailer, entered the station in the Panorama City neighborhood shortly before 5 p.m. and hit three cars, according to a Fire Department tweet. Nobody was trapped in the cars and there wasn’t any fire, just a minor gasoline spill, the Fire Department said. Eleven people received minor injuries and seven were taken to hospitals for evaluation, while four declined to be transported, the agency said.
