Small plane crashes into ocean near crowded California beach

The Orange County Sheriff's Department was able to track down a hit-and-run suspect by examining car parts that were left at the scene."It's always a good day when you get your guy," said Sgt. John Hopkins. Just within the last 24 hours, Sheriff's officials from Orange County's Major Accident Reconstruction Team let the family of a 26-year-old Orange County woman fighting for her life in the ICU know they caught the man accused of striking her with a car.Authorities said that Philip Roebuck hit the woman and left her on the side of the road, but not before he left several...

16 HOURS AGO