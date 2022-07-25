ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Small plane crashes into ocean near crowded California beach

foxla.com

1 killed, 4 injured in crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - One person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that ignited a small fire in a Riverside neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the collision happened just before 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren...
RIVERSIDE, CA
iheart.com

A small plane crashes near the shore-lifeguards quickly rescue the pilot!

A small airplane that was pulling an advertising banner crashed near the shore in Huntington Beach, California. Luckily, there was a lifeguard competition being held right at that moment. The pilot is okay. Here is another link with the full story. https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/small-plane-crashes-near-huntington-beach-pier/
CBS LA

52-year-old man falls 4 floors onto courtyard in downtown LA

The Los Angeles Fire Department went to downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon after a 52-year-old man fell four floors and onto an outdoor second-floor courtyard.Crews used an aerial ladder to reach the injured man, who was still a "viable patient." LAFD did not clarify the extent of his injuries. The aerial ladder was used as a crane and allowed crews to lower the victim into an awaiting ambulance. LAFD said the man fell from the sixth floor of a homeless residential services center. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

11 injured as truck crashes at Los Angeles gas station

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pickup truck crashed Tuesday into a Los Angeles gas station. knocking over a fuel pump and slightly injuring 11 people, including five children, the Fire Department reported. The truck, which was towing a concrete pumping trailer, entered the station in the Panorama City neighborhood shortly before 5 p.m. and hit three cars, according to a Fire Department tweet. Nobody was trapped in the cars and there wasn’t any fire, just a minor gasoline spill, the Fire Department said. Eleven people received minor injuries and seven were taken to hospitals for evaluation, while four declined to be transported, the agency said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach police captain tapped for chief of Manhattan Beach police

A Laguna Beach police captain has been recruited by Manhattan Beach as its next police chief, the south bay city announced Wednesday. Capt. Rachel Johnson, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and commander of Laguna Beach’s field services division, will succeed police chief Derrick Abell, who retired in December 2021. Johnson will start her new position on Aug. 8.
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

OC deputies arrest hit-and-run suspect by linking him to car parts left at scene

The Orange County Sheriff's Department was able to track down a hit-and-run suspect by examining car parts that were left at the scene."It's always a good day when you get your guy," said Sgt. John Hopkins. Just within the last 24 hours, Sheriff's officials from Orange County's Major Accident Reconstruction Team let the family of a 26-year-old Orange County woman fighting for her life in the ICU know they caught the man accused of striking her with a car.Authorities said that Philip Roebuck hit the woman and left her on the side of the road, but not before he left several...
newsantaana.com

Las Vegas man identified as the killer of two women in Orange County

Orange County, Calif. – The cold case murders of two Orange County women have been solved as a result of a joint investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) investigation by the Garden Grove Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. This is the second Garden Grove cold case murder that has been solved with the help of the Orange County District Attorney’s Investigative Genetic Genealogy unit in the last year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Who Died After Canyon Country Crash Identified

The woman who died after a Canyon Country crash Friday has been identified, and investigators believe she experienced a medical emergency before the collision. Sallie June Hill, 50, from Palmdale, died after the Canyon Country crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 5:35...
Santa Clarita Radio

GoFundMe Set Up For Victim Of Fatal Metrolink Crash

A GoFundMe page was started Sunday morning after a disabled father found out his son was killed in a fatal Metrolink crash in Newhall nearly a month following the collision. On June 20, Delbert Morgan V, 24, was struck and killed in a fatal Metrolink crash after he committed suicide by jumping in front of the train on Railroad and Newhall Avenues in Newhall.

